Jefferies Financial Group Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $180.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.74. 115,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,990,780. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of -105.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $502,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

