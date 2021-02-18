Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€18.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.90 ($29.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.05 ($23.58).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.76 ($17.36) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

