Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.45” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.21 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

