Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of A opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

