Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,218,712 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $9,270,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.