Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,467,376 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 595.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.89% of PDC Energy worth $59,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

