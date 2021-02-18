Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $49,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.