Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 817,469 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $44,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $9,840,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,374,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

