Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.71% of Tower Semiconductor worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,082,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

