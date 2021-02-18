Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Dollar General by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

DG stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

