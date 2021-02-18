Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.74

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.74 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 254.90 ($3.33). Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 288,247 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) Company Profile (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

