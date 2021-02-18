Jetcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $467,386.68 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

