JMP Securities Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

