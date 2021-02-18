JNB Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JNB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

