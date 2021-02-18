JNB Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

