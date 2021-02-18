John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth $263,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 8,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

