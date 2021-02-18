Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Cut by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

