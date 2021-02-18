JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $134.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

