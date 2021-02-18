JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 57 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

