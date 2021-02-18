JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Kendall Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.80 on Thursday. 2,252,545 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

