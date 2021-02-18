Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $474,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $82.98. 36,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

