Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

