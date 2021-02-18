K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.34 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

