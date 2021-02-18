K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 95,800 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,971. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

