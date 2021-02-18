K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 58,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 52,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.