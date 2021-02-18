K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $207,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $10.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $321.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.