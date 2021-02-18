K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 105,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,191. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £191.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

