Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KALA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

KALA opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $508.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

