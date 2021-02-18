Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 3,371,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $489.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

