KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,718,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

