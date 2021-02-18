Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Kavango Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,548,349 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.71. The company has a market cap of £9.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

In other news, insider David Smith bought 173,939 shares of Kavango Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).

Kavango Resources Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

