Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $389.66 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $77.93 million and $11.44 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $389.66 or 0.00763492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00359216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00083033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00433852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00177455 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

