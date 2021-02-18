Kendall Capital Management Has $353,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.67. 44,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

