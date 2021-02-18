Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 192,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,951. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.