Kendall Capital Management Purchases 125 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,324,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.57. 18,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,819. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

