Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.