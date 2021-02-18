Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €624.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €524.90 ($617.53) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €560.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €558.55.

About Kering SA (KER.PA)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

