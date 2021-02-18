Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €720.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

KER stock opened at €524.90 ($617.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €560.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €558.55. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

