Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Declares Dividend of €0.61

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KYGA stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.12. Kerry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.25 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of £184.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

