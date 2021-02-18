Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

