KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $315.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.57.

SNPS stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

