Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,518,279 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

