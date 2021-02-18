Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMMPF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

