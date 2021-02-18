Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Kin has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $848,399.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00380901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00085344 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00312935 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.