Kindred Biosciences’ (KIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

