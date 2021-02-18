Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Kingfisher stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

