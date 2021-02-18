Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 16.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,674 shares of company stock worth $1,904,510. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kirby stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

