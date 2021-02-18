KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

NYSE:KREF opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,368. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

