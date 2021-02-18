Klever One Day Trading Volume Tops $635,327.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and approximately $635,327.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00411808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00059100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00081955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00417746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.