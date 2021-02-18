Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Knowles by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,350. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

